Ever since the big chill late last week when highs were only in the 50s, a big warmup has been underway with highs returning to around 80F as of midweek, and the 80s are here to stay.

Even just this Thursday has been about 20F warmer versus last Thursday in Miami and Fort Lauderdale!

Temperatures were still cool-ish but rather seasonable this morning with lows near 60F.

It will turn much warmer tonight compared to how it’s been so far this week courtesy of a stronger, onshore breeze out of the southeast. Widespread lows in the upper 60s are forecast.

For our Friday, it will turn gusty at times. Otherwise, it will remain beautiful with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Then for the weekend, it turns even warmer with highs even nearing records on Saturday.

An approaching — albeit weakening — front will then arrive to our north, stalling across central Florida by Sunday. This front won’t lead to much in the way of changes but it will focus in a bit more moisture, ushering in the chance (20%) for some spotty showers Sunday into early next week.

Even if this front were to cross through and clear to our south, it lacks any cooling behind it. It will be very warm — relatively speaking — across much of the country on Monday, for example. Check out the below forecast high temperatures for that time frame!

Overall, the next 7 days will feature above average temperatures with highs hovering in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s paired with mostly dry conditions.