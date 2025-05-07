Following a more active period of weather from Saturday through Monday, a quieter weather pattern has returned which will last for the rest of this week.

Looking back, it sure has been the case of ‘haves and have-nots” when it comes to rainfall totals measured since last Saturday. Some locations have received 4-6 inches of needed rainfall while others have barely seen a drop!

Barely a drop of rain is now in the forecast these next few days with just the chance for a stray shower. It’s not until early next week when rain likely returns to the forecast.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern, keeping fronts and storm systems away to our north and west.

This will lead to sunshine and just some wispy, upper level clouds for our Wednesday.

Temperatures today and beyond through at least this weekend will hover in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity during this time frame will thankfully be a tad lower than it’s been but will still contribute to a heat index. Feels-like temperatures from today through the weekend will hover into the low 90s for many locations.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it has been trending drier but showers and storms won’t be too distant from us. Therefore, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Otherwise, both Saturday and Sunday will feature partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, making for nice conditions for Mother’s Day.

Changes then arrive early to mid next week as an area of low pressure forms over the Gulf of Mexico. This will help steer in more moisture and therefore scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

The most likely timing for this activity will be on Tuesday but both Monday and next Wednesday could feature some rain activity, too.