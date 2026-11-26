Relentless rain made a return Wednesday and brought more flooding into south Florida. It was just the latest in a series of drenching events to impact the region this November.

What happened? A wave of Low Pressure cut across the area (among multiple lows) with an old Front lingering from the Keys to the NW Bahamas and beyond. It sent rounds of heavy rain and storms resulting in record wet weather for Marathon and Miami. Both locations picked up over 4-inches of rain on top of already saturated grounds.

If you’re ready for a Thanksgiving Break, it’s on the way. Happy Holidays. We’ll be able to wring out from the downpours as winds switch around and drying follows the departing storm system.

As storms lift out, High Pressure will evolve from the NW Gulf. It’s worth noting that the difference in air pressure (between the departing low and incoming high) will get winds cranking higher. On Thursday, gusts could reach 30 mph and making for a cooler feel than we’re accustomed to. The most welcome change will be the return of sunshine and needed drying. Will it last?

The latest rain trend (forecast) shows “low to no” rainfall expected through Saturday. Then, showers return into next week. It’s the result of fading High Pressure and the approach of a weak Front into Florida. Ocean air will be back with temperatures slightly above average as December arrives.