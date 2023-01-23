SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is here to help you get revenge on your ex this Valentine’s Day.

The popular “Cry Me a Cockroach” campaign allows donors to name a cockroach, rodent or veggie after their ex and watch it be fed to an animal.

Donors don’t have to live in Texas to participate – in 2022, the fundraiser received over 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries, the Zoo said in a news release.

“The season of love and loath is back,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind! The cockroaches, rodents and veggies are already part of the animals typical diets, and although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain this Valentine’s season.”

As a part of your donation, you will receive a digital Valentine’s Day card showing your support for the fundraiser and a short video of an animal eating a cockroach, rodent, or veggie named after your ex.

Donors can also choose to notify their not-so-special someone that a cockroach, rodent or veggie was named in their honor and they will also receive a digital Valentine’s Day card with a message you write them personally.

Proceeds will help the non-profit San Antonio Zoo continue to secure a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.

Click here to name your cockroach, rodent or veggie.