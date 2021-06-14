MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four boaters were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews after their boat capsized near Miami Beach.

USCG crews responded to the scene after an 18-foot boat capsized near buoy 1 in Government Cut at around 8 p.m., Sunday.

The boaters stated they were fishing when they took a wave over the back of the boat and capsized.

The boaters have since been brought to Jungle Island Marina.

No injuries were reported.

