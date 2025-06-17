PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities said officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday to reports of a possible crash involving a BMW near the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and riddled with bullet holes, BSO said.

Shortly after, officers learned that a man, identified as Isaiah Gordon Jr., had been dropped off at Memorial Pembroke 24/7 Care Center in Pembroke Pines with multiple gunshot wounds.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Gordon was transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was later pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units took over the investigation at the request of Pembroke Park police.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting occurred just south of the intersection of Southwest 56th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

The suspect or suspects remain unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Homicide Detective Lacey Henry at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS from any cellphone. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.