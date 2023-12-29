Following a wet and rainy Thursday, which was likely the last rain of the year for South Florida, our attention turns to a chill to wrap up 2023.

With no additional rainfall forecast, Miami and Fort Lauderdale will end the year with a big surplus in rainfall while Key West was actually below average. It was even the wettest year on record in Fort Lauderdale and 6th wettest in Miami!

As far as our forecast is concerned for this Friday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front comes through in the morning and clouds lift in from the south and west. With a northwesterly wind and clouds in place, that will hold temps more than 5F below average into the low 70s for highs.

Clouds will remain a dominant feature as rain develops to our south over the Florida Straits tonight into tomorrow before turning brighter starting Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be the coolest day out of the next 7 courtesy of those clouds, with highs about 10F below normal for this time of the year only in the upper 60s. Then the coolest morning temperatures are forecast Sunday morning with widespread lows in the 50s. A few pockets of upper 40s will also be possible across inland locations.

It will be a cold New Year’s Eve Day across South Florida with highs only warming up to the upper 60s to around 70F for the afternoon but the welcome change will be a return to the sunshine with plentiful clear skies in store.

By midnight to ring in the new year, it will turn cool again with temperatures dipping back down to the 50s across mainland South Florida. At least winds will be calm while skies will remain clear.

The new year will also begin on a cool and beautiful note Monday with mostly sunny skies with morning lows still in the 50s while daytime highs return to the 70s.

Temperatures will gradually increase through the duration of our first week of 2024 with cloudy periods at times and minimal rain chances. Another front could arrive Thursday but rain chances until then will remain very low.