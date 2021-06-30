We are monitoring the progress of a system in the Middle of the Atlantic

As of 11 pm Wednesday night it was classified as a Potential Storm. It could become Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday morning.

We will be watching its progress across the Caribbean Sea. In the long run a front dives out of the Nation’s mid section. The system will either get bounced East or West. That could mean an early turn away from So. Florida or a continued track towards the Gulf. We would still be in the middle. Need to watch