SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — A tree fell through a woman’s home Tuesday during a heavy rainstorm.

Wanda Tabar said the tree crashed through her ceiling around noon, nearly falling on top of her in her kitchen.

This isn’t the first time her life has been impacted by the weather.

Tabar said she lost her house in a tornado four years ago on the very same lot.

But unlike four years ago, she’ll be able to continue living in her house with a tree stretching across the middle of it.

She said it’s important to maintain a sense of humor in a time like this.

“I walk in and I just, well, I’ve got a tree,” Tabar said. “If people ask, I’m going to tell them remodeling. Everybody down here is remodeling, OK?”

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