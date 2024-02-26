MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect some traffic trouble on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 395, Monday.

Lanes will be shifted to the right, just after Biscayne Boulevard as workers prepare to build the signature arc that will be a hallmark of the MacArthur Causeway design project.

The Biscayne Boulevard ramp to east MacArthur Causeway will also be shifted to the left.

Travelers are advised to plan their routes accordingly to adapt to the changes in traffic.

