HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead.

The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

A 7News viewer sent in a picture showing the cab hanging over a guardrail.

No injuries were reported.

