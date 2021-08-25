An area of disturbed weather is moving over South Florida on Thursday. It is dragging along plenty of moisture. If it doesn’t weaken, it will be traveling into the Gulf, bringing South Florida a chance for pockets of Heavy rain.

The models suggest the better chances for rain will be in the morning, with improving conditions by afternoon. Afterwards, our rain probabilities will remain on the low side of what is typical. By next week, another plume of Saharan Dust moves in, which should dry us out even more.