The end of the cold snap and the end of hurricane season

Friday will mark the return of milder temps across the area with an even stronger warm up for the weekend.

Thursday morning had much of South Florida shivering, with many areas seeing temps dropping into the 40s. For a full and complete look at all the morning lows across the area, click on this link: https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=MFL&issuedby=MFL&product=PNS&format=CI&version=1&glossary=0

High pressure will now slide offshore and into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forcing the winds to veer out of the south-southeast. This will push warmer air in our direction allowing the highs to reach the mid to upper 70s. More humidity will be in the offing as well. A huge area of clouds moving west to east from the Gulf of Mexico should make for mostly cloudy skies over the next day or two.

On Saturday, high temps are set to reach the mid 80s with a slight chance for showers. There is plenty of cloud cover around and this time, some moisture could sneak allowing a few showers to form.

In the Long Run

Over the next 7 days the lows will go from mild, to above average, possibly back down into the 50s by next Thursday. This next cool break is due to a front the models suggest will make it here by then. We’ll be monitoring.

The End of Hurricane Season

Friday marks the end of a long hurricane season which began back on June 1st. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the final numbers on 2018. Their first forecast was issued back in May and amended in August.

They called for 9 to 13 named systems out of which 4 to 7 could turn into hurricanes, and out of that number, maybe 2 could reach major hurricane strength.

We ended up with 15 named systems, 8 hurricanes, and 2 major storms.

Compare that with an average season of 12, 6, and 3, and were slightly above the norm.

A look at the Names

Here’s the list of names we had this year along with their strongest intensity throughout their lifetime.