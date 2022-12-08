Police have ramped up their presence outside of a home in Coral Gables for a second consecutive night, and 7News sources said this involves a man who threatened family members of a Coral Gables Police officer.

7News cameras capture a heavy police presence near the home of William Hartnett, located along the 1200 block of Campo Sano Avenue, at around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers have shut down down the block and were even seen turning away a couple who wanted to get to their home.

Hours earlier, officers were seen walking around front yards and backyards and heading toward a nearby golf course. Marked and unmarked police vehicles were seen parked near Hartnett’s residence.