Tennis legend makes major donation to Pembrook Pines school

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Tennis legend Andre Agassi is in Pembrook Pines to celebrate his foundation’s investment into a local charter school.

Agassi joined leaders of Franklin Academy at their middle and high school campus for a tour of their newly constructed 125,000 square foot facility.

The building includes classrooms, specialty rooms for music and art, computer labes, a large multipurpose room, science labs, jogging paths, sports fields and a gymnasium.

The school serves more than 1,300 students from grades 6-12.

The donation was made by his Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund.

