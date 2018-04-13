Tennis legend Andre Agassi tours new school facility after investment

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Tennis legend Andre Agassi was in Pembroke Pines on Friday to celebrate his foundation’s investment into a local charter school.

Agassi joined leaders of Franklin Academy at their middle and high school campus for a tour of their newly constructed 125,000-square-foot facility.

The building includes classrooms, specialty rooms for music and art, computer labes, a large multipurpose room, science labs, jogging paths, sports fields and a gymnasium.

The school serves nearly 1,400 students from grades 6-12.

The investment was made by the Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund.

