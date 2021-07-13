MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A father cried out in court, as his son’s killer learned his fate.

It was sentencing day for a teen convicted of killing his friend in Miami Gardens. Prosecutors said the killing was over a video game.

The cries of a family reliving a nightmare filled a Miami-Dade courtroom during the sentencing phase in the shooting death of 17-year-old Josh Ancrum, a star football player at Miami Norland Senior High.

“Too many young men… lost,” said Judge Ellen Venzer.

Standing before the judge Tuesday, Jatwan Phillips, now 18, had this message for the victim’s family.

“To the whole family, I love y’all. I love y’all, and I’m so sorry,” he said.

He was 16 when he was charged with manslaughter for killing his lifelong friend inside a Miami Gardens home.

The victim’s mother talked to 7News in May of 2019, days after the shooting.

“I know this has weighed heavily on you as well,” Venzer said. “There is nothing that will bring back this beautiful young man. The only thing I can hope is that something can be gained from his loss.”

The hope is that “gain” will be in the form of awareness he is now responsible for spreading.

In addition to a year of bootcamp and 10 years probation, he will be spending at least 25 hours a year telling his story.

“At schools talking to young men and young women about playing with guns,” Venzer said.

During his 10-year probation, Phillips will have to remain in school or employed full-time.

