The peak of the chill has arrived this Thursday morning to South Florida, with widespread low temperatures in the 50s across South Florida and upper 50s to mid 60s across the Florida Keys.

It’s been almost a year since lows were this cold across South Florida!

Like most cool spells, they don’t last very long and a change will be in the air as winds flip back off the water starting tonight. Until then, expect gradually increasing clouds this Thursday paired with low humidity, a light breeze and below average highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures tonight will then be 10-15F warmer at most locations courtesy of an easterly wind opposed to a northwesterly wind. That means actual lows will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s.

The warming trend will last through Sunday as winds veer out of the southeast then south, driving highs into the mid 80s for the weekend ahead of our next front.

Ahead of this front, it will be mostly dry on Friday and Saturday. Expect partly sunny skies Friday then more sunshine on Saturday.

Now by Sunday, more moisture will arrive ahead of this front. That means scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

By daybreak Monday, the front is forecast to have crossed and that will allow for another drop in temperatures. This next front is not expected to be as strong, meaning lows should fall into the low to mid 60s early next week opposed to the 50s, which is associated with our current cold front. Daytime highs should return to the 70s, which is back below average.

Early to mid next week will feature a bigger breeze with gusty and windy conditions expected to build. That will be paired with more clouds than sunshine with another chance for rain by Wednesday due to the front stalled nearby.