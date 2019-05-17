SWAT team responds to officer-involved shooting in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and SWAT team members are currently on scene at a home in Davie.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple Davie Police cruisers could be seen outside of a trailer with a heart drawn on the roof in the area of Griffin Road and 73rd Avenue just after 7 a.m., Friday.

Officials said it was an officer-involved shooting but have not provided any additional details.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.