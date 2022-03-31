MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured the moment when, police said, a trio of robbers ambushed a man inside a gated community in Miramar, leading the victim to turn the tables on the teenagers and opening fire, killing one of them.

The community shows the suspects running away near the community clubhouse of Silver Shores neighborhood, Feb. 14. Moments later, the robbery victim is seen walking after them, as he discharged a firearm several times.

Area residents dialed 911 for help.

“People are screaming for help out there,” said a caller.

“I just heard gunshots,” said another caller.

Miramar Police said the suspects robbed the victim as he sat in a gazebo just off Silver Shores Boulevard.

The more recently released security footage shows the three suspects wearing gloves and masks, as they walked around a grassy area and tried to hide as they approached the victim.

Another surveillance camera showed one of the teens pointing a gun at the victim, who was just out of the frame.

Police said the robbers demanded the victim’s smartphone and backpack. They started running seconds later. One of the teens is seen holding a gun.

Police said two of the teens stopped, and that’s when the victim pulled out his own weapon and struck 16-year-old Azarya Murphy.

“Somebody was shooting. I see two guys running,” a woman told the 911 operator.

The surviving teens were arrested and charged with armed robbery. One of them, Jonovan Campos, appeared in juvenile court a week later.

Campos’ mother, Carolyn Campos, said her son decided to turn himself in after the incident.

“I said, ‘Jonovan, there is a warrant.’ ‘Like, let’s go and do the right thing’ were his exact words, and that’s when we called to come meet us and guide us,” she said.

The victim who, police said, opened fire, is not facing any charges, but all the information in this case has been forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

