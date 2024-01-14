The Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of a case involving Starbucks in August of 2022. Starbucks was ordered by a federal judge to rehire pro-union workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that had fired in the year.

The company said the workers were fired for serious security violations .

Starbucks has said on it’s website that a third party assessment found there is no evidence that the chain has used an anti-union playbook.

