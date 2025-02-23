The second half of the weekend will remain just as nice — if not nicer — as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Following cooler temperatures this morning with widespread upper 50s to low 60s, temperatures will turn warmer versus Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

These pleasant, near-normal temperatures will be accompanied by sunshine and some midday, patchy clouds and a lighter, onshore breeze.

Enjoy that because an active 24-36 hour time frame will take shape across South Florida Monday into Tuesday as an area of low pressure supported by an upper level low behind it track toward and across Florida.

This upper level low feature will help draw in deeper levels of moisture, leading to the potential for heavy pockets of rain. A widespread 1.5-2.5 inches are forecast overall.

The most likely timing for the main round of rain will be midday Monday. That’s when gusty winds, isolated flooding and thunderstorms will all be possible. There may even be a stronger storm packing wind and small hail.

Monday will not be a washout but it will feature that burst of rain with some lingering showers behind it. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy and mild day.

Monday night into Tuesday will then feature the wraparound effects from that upper level low with scattered showers and storms possible.

It’s not until Wednesday when these rain-making features depart to our northeast and high pressure settles back in, leading to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Besides a spotty shower chance Wednesday and Thursday, it will be quiet.

A weak front is forecast to sweep through by Friday, ushering in a minor drop in temperatures for the next weekend.