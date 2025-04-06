The nice weather remains to wrap up the first weekend of April!

Conditions will be quite similar as Saturday with sunshine and a few clouds mixed in and warm temperatures topping off into the mid 80s, although winds won’t be as strong this Sunday.

Then on Monday, it turns even warmer as winds veer and flow more out of the south, driving highs up and into the upper 80s. It will remain nice and generally sunny with just a spotty shower chance, especially in the afternoon.

Rain chances will then turn much higher than spotty on Tuesday as a front moves in. This front will usher in mostly cloudy skies during the day with scattered to numerous showers and storms likely to roll through.

Depending on the timing and speed of this front, several rounds of rain will be possible and there is even the low chance for severe storms. Any slower moving storms could also cause isolated flooding.

Beyond then, it turns rather nice once again! A northeast wind flow will build in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday, which could draw in some cloudy periods and isolated showers.

What’s more notable though is that it will turn milder and less humid with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 60s!