NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida substitute teacher has learned a lesson in the law.

Jeffrey Vergara faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

The 23-year-old is accused of making inappropriate comments and advances toward several students.

Vergara filled in at Kinloch Park middle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

In a statement issued Friday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they’ve barred him from serving at any school in the district. It reads:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply troubled by the concerning allegations made against this individual. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department conducted an investigation which led to his arrest. Upon receiving the allegation, he was precluded from serving as a substitute teacher or in any other capacity in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees.

