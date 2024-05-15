It sure has been a hot stretch of weather and it’s about to get even hotter for the rest of this week.

This heat is certainly no joke — Fort Lauderdale tied its all-time warmest low temp ever recorded on Tuesday at 85F. This has happened only three other times.

Now if we thought yesterday was hot, today and the next several days will be even hotter, according to our latest forecast, with highs across mainland South Florida hovering in the mid 90s.

Record heat will even be possible today — if not likely — for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West with forecast highs in the low to mid 90s and even upper 90s for some cities.

That will be paired with mostly dry conditions, despite today marking the start of South Florida’s rainy season. The last time it rained was more than a week ago and we definitely can use the rain since totals are running below average this month.

Now a weak, stalling front to our north will make a close approach to the area tomorrow, possibly spawning scattered showers and storms during the day.

Then rain chances will fall Friday into Saturday before a second front nears Sunday into Monday, leading to another chance for showers and storms.

It is uncertain at this time whether next week will be as hot as it depends on how far south this future front progresses.