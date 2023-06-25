Following a hot then unsettled Saturday, the risk for showers and storms will remain elevated to begin the new week as our weather pattern remains stuck, with plenty of moisture flowing in from our surrounding waters.

This Sunday, expect some sunshine to start with spotty showers near the coast. Then by around lunchtime (or brunchtime), scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will become likely. These storms will be slow-movers, meaning areas that see heavy rainfall could experience street flooding. There is also the isolated risk for a strong storm containing gusty winds. It’s not until by the late-afternoon and evening hours this active should shift inland, meaning drier conditions for the metro and Florida Keys. Highs on Sunday will be near normal at around 90F due to the clouds and storms.

On Monday, we should see at least a little more sunshine but storms will be likely once again around the midday time period as winds veer more out of the south. High temperatures as a result will be a degree or two warmer into the low 90s.

It’s not until the midweek time period our pattern changes with southeasterly winds veering back out of the southwest and west by Wednesday. What this change will do is drive up our temperatures while a northwest steering flow tries to bring in some drier air. Therefore, rain chances for the second part of the week will be lower, generally at a 40% chance with scattered storms possible around the lunchtime and afternoon hours each day.

Meanwhile, that land breeze will drive temperatures up and into the mid 90s for afternoon highs with feels-like temperatures soaring above 105F. This means Head Advisories could be issued by the end of the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret dissipated over the central Caribbean Sea Saturday afternoon. Now there remains Tropical Storm Cindy, which has begun its weakening trend too. Cindy remains over the open waters of the Atlantic and poses no direct threat to land. This storm is also forecast to dissipate on Monday.