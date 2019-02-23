STEAMY WEEKEND

Good Saturday morning south Florida!

We’re in for another steamy day with record highs probably again in the Keys. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s with a gusty breeze. If you plan on soaking up this unseasonably warm weather with a trip to the beach be careful, there’s a high risk of rip currents.

Rain chances go up a bit Sunday as a cold front pushes south toward our area. Sunday will be the last of the very steamy days as this front brings slightly milder temps.

The front will be near the Florida Straits Monday but will lift back north by Tuesday greatly increasing our rain chances.

The stalled front keeps the chance for showers in the forecast through at least midweek next week with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday will be noticeably milder and less humid and that trend continues through most of next week.

Have a great Saturday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.