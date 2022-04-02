A hot and humid weather pattern is in store for this weekend, which will come with a side of storms. A stationary front draped across central Florida will enhance our risk for rain this weekend as high humidity flows in from the south and southwest. The weekend will not be a washout but it will be unsettled with rain chances greatest late in the day on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will definitely not be a washout but we will have to deal with some showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday afernoons. Make those outdoor plans in the mornings with dry conditions expected. pic.twitter.com/ISh9K7T9Br — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 2, 2022

Saturday morning will be rather nice with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be very warm, however, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and then rising up into the upper 80s across most of South Florida this afternoon. By the mid-afternoon, a few showers and storms will appear on the radar, with the best risk for any rain today across Broward County. It will be a rather similar setup as Friday when most of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys escaped the storms. There is also the threat for isolated severe storms, especially to the north of our area. An isolated tornado will be possible, small hail and/or strong winds.

Isolated severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening across Broward and northern Miami-Dade Counties. Strong winds, small hail and/or a tornado will be possible. pic.twitter.com/wZnmPgQtZA — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 2, 2022

A disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will reach Florida by tonight with widespread storms across central Florida. As that line approaches South Florida by the middle of the night, it is expected to break up, however, so there will be about a 50-50 chance it rains in your neighborhood tonight.

We do it all over again on Sunday. There could be a stray shower Sunday morning, then the risk for a few showers and storms across all of South Florida during the afternoon and evening as temperatures soar back into the mid to upper 80s.

Monday remains unsettled with a slight dip in temperatures with highs in the mid 80s. Then temperatures rise back up into the upper 80s for the rest of the week as the isolated risk for showers and storms returns Wednesday through Friday.