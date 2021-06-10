High pressure extends from from the Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico keeping the region mostly dry and hot. The high will weaken over the weekend and allow for some moisture and tropical heat to approach South Florida.

7 Day High Temps

Average highs for this time of year are in the upper 80s, we’ll be hovering in the low 90s through Thursday.

A check of the Tropics

A huge plume of Saharan Dust is keeping most waves far south and in check. The dust has already reached the Caribbean and models suggest it may be near Cuba, South Florida, and the NW Bahamas by Tuesday. We’ll be monitoring closely.