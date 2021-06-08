No big changes are expected across South Florida during the next few days as high pressure sits over the region.

By the weekend, some moisture starts to move in from the Caribbean that could bring us a better chance for rain, especially by the early part of next week.

The breezy conditions should slowly start to come down on Wednesday as the pressure gradient across South Florida begins to weaken.

These were some of the strongest wind gusts reported on Tuesday.

In the Tropics

We’re monitoring an area of clouds and rain in the SW Caribbean Sea. It is moving west and load with moisture. NHC is giving it a small chance to develop during the next few days. Even if it doesn’t organize, a lot of rain can be expected across portions of Central America.