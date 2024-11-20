Are you ready for the epic return to the Colosseum? We hope so. Gladiator 2 has made its grand debut in Los Angeles. How do we know? Because Deco was there and we spotted some of your favs. Check it out.

The stars aligned in Los Angeles for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Gladiator 2. Paul Mescal — the film’s leading man– had nothing but glowing things to say about his co-stars

Paul Mescal: “What I find pretty spectacular about this cast is we all got such different strengths. You’ve got Denzel who is the best in the game at what he does, you’ve got Pedro, you’ve got Connie, who’s returning after 25 years on.”

Director Ridley Scott echoed Paul’s admiration of the cast.

Ridley Scott: “They’re a fantastic cast. All of them are brilliant and I had a good time.”

As for Denzel Washington, he was in awe of all the hoopla.

Denzel Washington: “I’ve never been in a movie like this. I’ve never been on a red carpet like this. I mean, this is our budget for most of the movies I’ve made! In fact, I’m stealing some of the set.”

And Connie Nielsen couldn’t stop talking about reprising her iconic role…

Connie Nielsen: “I mean it’s kind of surreal, really. It’s surreal. It’s been such an incredible privilege to work with such amazing people and also a privilege to tell Lucilla’s story”

For Peter Mensah, his favorite part about filming this blockbuster was…

Peter Mensah: “Just the scale of the set, the number of cameras that you had to work with, and Ridley he has a way of drawing you right in.”

