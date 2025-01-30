Get ready to meet the hero we didn’t know we needed: a dog cop.

“Dog Man” is ready to chase down villains, sniff out trouble and maybe even teach you a few new tricks. With a paw-some team of voices, this fetching adventure is about to go to the dogs in the best way possible.

Maggie Wheeler (as Nurse, voice): “What if we sew the dog’s head onto the man’s body?”

Yeaaaah. So, what ends up happening when a police officer and his loyal dog get bad plastic surgery after a life-or-death boo boo?

Character in “Dog Man”: “Dog Man!”

Crowd: “Yaaaaay!”

You get Dog Man — a half-man, half-dog superhero on a mission to stop the evil Petey the Cat from cloning himself and doing no good,

Pete Davidson (as Petey the Cat): “Open door to retrieve your clone! Ha, ha, ha! Yeah!”

Pete Davidson: “I think Petey is like a super cool, relatable character, ’cause he’s very flawed and had a tough past, which made him rather evil and upset, but deep down, you could tell he doesn’t want to be evil, he just wants to be loved.”

So we know Dog Man’s got paw-sitively epic superpowers … but Lil Rel Howery just wants to see the world.

Lil Rel Howery: “You know what superpower I wish I had is 20/20 vision. I know it’s not a superpower.”

“Life’s Not Fair” guy: “Life’s not fair.”

Lil Rel Howery (as Chief, voice): “What?!”

“Life’s Not Fair” guy: “Life’s not fair.”

And breaking news…

Isla Fisher (as Sara Hatoff): “This is Sara Hatoff, reporting live from the major hospital in town. This just in!”

Isla Fisher agrees.

Isla Fisher: “Yeah, believe me. I couldn’t even read a menu anymore. I’m like, ‘Does anyone have a torch? My glasses are not working!'”

Jokes aside, they both weren’t ready for the ruff ride of “Dog Man” … and by ruff, we mean fun.

Lil Rel Howery: “There a lot of action in there, with the heart, but it’s a real fun ride. I love when movies at the end. it gives a reason for kids to get up and dance.”

But paws down, it might be Isla’s new favorite movie, because, you know, it is inspired by a children’s book.

Isla Fisher: “This is ‘Dog Man.’ I’m the biggest fan of ‘Dog Man.’ My son is the biggest fan of – like, I know ‘Dog Man’ inside and out.”

At its core, “Dog Man” is all about courage, friendship and doing the right thing … and spoiler alert: the cast could not wait to start filming.

Lil Rel Howery: “I had to call them and be like, ‘You mean ‘Dog Man’ the books?'”

Isla Fisher: “Yeah! From the guy that created Captain Underpants. The answer is YES!'”

Lil Rel Howery (as Chief, voice): “Why do you always gotta lick the inside of my mouth?!”

Get ready to unleash laughs — or barks, if you’re into that. “Dog Man” hits theaters Thursday.

