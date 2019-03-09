Happy Saturday, South Florida!

After a taste of winter earlier this week, it looks like the winter warmth is quickly making a comeback. High pressure over the Atlantic remains in control of the weather pattern and has allowed winds to veer out of the East today. With the return of the ocean breeze, temperatures have warmed to the above-average threshold South Florida is all too familiar with and spotty coastal showers have returned to the forecast during the overnight and morning hours.

As we head into the the latter part of the weekend, High pressure will slowly weaken and push farther into the Atlantic. This will allow a Southerly wind component to take shape, which only means one thing…..WARMING TREND CONTINUES!

Stray morning showers will give way to afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s next few days, leaving temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. But we are keeping a close eye on a weak front currently triggering strong thunderstorms across the Southeastern United States.

As we head into the middle of next week, that front will slowly approach South Florida. And while the front is forecast to weaken before arriving to South Florida, another high pressure system COULD push the front back towards South Florida. And if it does clear us, then we could see somewhat of a relief from these sizzling temperatures. (and by relief I mean we could see afternoon temperatures in the low 80s rather than the mid 80s. We’ll take what we can get!) A spotty shower is possible while this front is near us Tuesday/Wednesday.

Breezy conditions return to the forecast for the second half of the work week. So any Spring Breakers planning on heading out to the beach next week, please remember to use caution while swimming as RIP CURRENTS will be a big threat along Atlantic Beaches. There will be plenty of time to work on those tans as no significant rainfall is expected through the next 5-7 days.

So let’s enjoy the Spring Break sizzle & take full advantage of our longer beautiful beach days. That’s right, Daylight Saving Time begins tonight so be sure to TURN CLOCKS AHEAD 1 HOUR before going to bed tonight. This means Sunday’s sunrise will be at 7:36 am (instead of 6:36am) and Sunday’s sunset will be at 7:27pm (instead of 6:27pm).

