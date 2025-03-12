SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - March Is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and a South Florida hospital is on a mission to raise awareness about the frequently misdiagnosed condition.

For nearly 15 years, Vanesa Flores said she experienced severe pelvic pain.

“And that pain made me, like, just stay home. And not only pain, there was also headache and vomiting,” she said. “I felt scared, frustrated.”

Flores said there was also excessive bleeding.

“In 2021, [the bleeding] didn’t stop for maybe two years,” she said.

Flores said she had a rough life during this time.

“Like, some of my friends, they used to live a regular life,” she said.

Flores said that was when she decided to see a doctor, but she continued being misdiagnosed for years.

“[They said] that I was just normal,'” she said.

Until she came across Dr. Fausto Andrade. The gynecologist ay HCA Florida Kendall Hospital diagnosed her with endometriosis at the age of 33.

“Vanessa was diagnosed with Stage 4 endometriosis,” said Andrade. “Endometriosis is an inflammatory condition; a lot of people think it’s a menstrual issue, but it’s not. It’s a multi-organ inflammatory condition.”

Doctors say it is a disease that can lead to infertility, other complications and depression.

“Fifty percent of women with endometriosis are going to have infertility,” said Andrade.

In Flores’ case, she underwent two separate surgeries with a robotic surgical system.

“It controls the arms with a 3-D magnified vision of the surgical field,” said Andrade.

All her affected tissue was removed.

“I feel really grateful,” said Flores.

“It was very fulfilling. for her, the best plan was to preserve her ability to get pregnant,” said Andrade.

Endometriosis is usually misdiagnosed, but it affects more than 11% of women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flores now hopes her story will inspire others.

“To just move from Stage 4 to feel like nothing, I feel amazing,” she said.

Doctors advise patient who think that might have endometriosis to get checked at least once a year.

