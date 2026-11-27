(WSVN) - Every corner of South Florida spent Thanksgiving enjoying packed plates and energetic celebrations to kick off the end of year holiday season.

The celebrations began early in North Miami, with bands hitting the streets Thursday morning.

With bright smiles on everyone’s faces and even children tossing candy around, it was high spirits everywhere as residents waved to members pf the city’s annual parade.

“My whole family came to Miami for Thanksgiving. This is my neighborhood so we’re partying it up with the community,” said resident Ashley Randall.

After Wednesday’s downpours made for a dreary experience, a day filled with fresh weather and clear skies was exactly what residents needed to truly enjoy the show.

“The weather is beautiful, and I think it is the perfect day for a parade,” said a resident.

The weather was even ideal for those looking to take a nice run through a park.

It’s what led many to hit the pavement bright and early at Tropical Park, where around 5,500 joggers of all ages crossed the finish line for this year’s Turkey Trot.

Celebrations were in full force in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood as well.

Families danced jubilantly ahead of a meal hosted by volunteer organization Kiwanis of Little Havana.

That exhilarating energy keeps the volunteers motivated and excited to serve plates.

“We are helping them, but they are helping us too, to become more aware of the things and blessings we have,” said Jorge Fernandez, the organization’s chairman.

Camillus House, an organization that helps out those experiencing homelessness, also made sure to serve warm Thanksgiving fixings.

Around 100 volunteers, including members of local law enforcement, worked together to assemble plates made up from 100 donated turkeys and thousands of pounds of food.

“Words can’t explain how I feel doing what I am doing, feeding those less fortunate, that was me one time. I haven’t forgotten, so one thing I stand on, is Lord, I remember,” said Camillus House Head Chef Darrick Bradford.

Attendees sang high praises for the effort that went into preparing each dish.

“The turkey is delicious, the macaroni and I am eating stuff I haven’t eaten. I am very appreciative and grateful to God,” said Michael Black.

No matter how each South Florida resident and family chose to spend the day, each found a way to take time to reflect and give thanks, with some even finding several ways to give back to their communities.

Many of these longstanding annual events have become an essential part of people’s Thanksgiving traditions.

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