South Florida residents prepare as cold front arrives

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Temperatures dipped to as low as 40 degrees on Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps through South Florida, and residents have been warned to bundle up.

Some South Floridians, however, aren’t too worried of a big drop that is expected inland.

“When we say frigid back in Rhode Island, it’s eight degrees, not 58 degrees,” said Chris Baetzel, who is originally from Rhode Island.

But out in the Marando Farm and Ranch in Davie, the owners have been preparing for the front.

“Maybe a little extra food so nobody gets too uncomfortable,” said Chelsea Marando. “We can throw old blankets in with the ducks so they get somewhere they can go and snuggle.”

When temperatures drop, the animals tend to do well, but it’s the property’s other inhabitants that have the ranch owners concerned.

The Marandos had just planted rows of vegetables, which are a big chunk of the property’s livelihood.

“I worry about all of our Florida farmers,” said Marando. “This is their growing season, and this is a really important time.”

Those living on the streets of Fort Lauderdale could also be in for a rough time. The city’s shelters have been bringing as many people as they can.

“We’ll be taking anybody throughout the night,” said Keith Biggers of the Salvation Army. “No matter what hour, they are eligible to come in and get out of the cold weather and have a warm place to stay.”

In Florida City, Corporal Ken Armenteros collected shoes for people in need.

“You need them more than me, brother. It’s a blessing for me to give them to you,” he said to one recipient.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the incoming cold front with coats and jackets. Pet owners should also make sure their furry friends are warm, too.

Southern states from North Carolina to Louisiana and even Georgia have also experienced severe cold weather.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.