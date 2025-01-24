It’s been a cloudy, cool and foggy second half of the week across South Florida as the air has been rather saturated, spitting out a mist at times, while temperatures have been cold and constant.

Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale even set record cold high temperatures during the day Thursday, making it the coldest day since Christmas of 2022!

Temperatures have fallen into the upper 40s across much of mainland South Florida this Friday morning.

Clouds and faint fog will remain in place through at least midday with breaks of sunshine possible at times during the afternoon. It’s not until this evening when the clouds clear out for the most part. Given the northwest wind and the clouds still persistent, highs will struggle to reach 60F this afternoon.

The clearing skies and northerly wind will set the stage for even cooler temperatures tonight with widespread lows in the mid to upper 40s and wind chills — feels-like temperatures — in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Given this cold, don’t be surprised if you see any immobile iguanas stunned by the cold.

Thankfully during the weekend, we will see more sunshine, especially on Saturday, and milder temperatures. Highs will return to the 70s. Lows will then turns milder Sunday but it will still be quite cool.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s forecast to be generally sunny and dry with mild, pleasant afternoons and cool mornings.