While it’s not a big chance, there will be an increase in moisture levels across parts of our area late week, leading to the risk for seeing some spotty showers.

The highest of moisture levels will be across southern areas, meaning southern Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys have the best shot of seeing a stray shower today into tomorrow.

Despite that elevated chance, there’s only a 20% rain risk this Thursday. Otherwise, expect sunshine and some periods of cloudiness due to this additional moisture. High temperatures will top off into the mid 80s, which is very seasonable for late April.

Friday will be very similar with that low shower chance. It will also be a bit more breezy late in the week, keeping the rip current risk high at our east coast beaches.

It’s not until the weekend when winds finally relax and the beach danger dramatically improves! High pressure will bridge across Florida this weekend allowing for this lighter wind regime among other features.

That includes sunshine and dry conditions over the weekend as well as slightly warmer temperatures. By Sunday, some locations — mainly inland — are forecast to reach the upper 80s for highs.

Then a weak front is forecast to arrive by Monday, which could draw in some isolated showers early in the week but the odds of seeing rain are not looking too great.