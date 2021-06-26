We’re getting rain, in rounds, and that’s likely to continue for awhile. The wet pattern is now firmly established into south Florida with an onshore flow.

Of course, it’s not much of a surprise to encounter wet weather since we’re more than 6 weeks into the south Florida Rainy Season. For now, we’re basically surrounded by disturbances that contribute to periods or rain and thunderstorms. There’s plenty of available “tropical” moisture that continues to linger over the region, and that’s a key reason for the unsettled conditions. Additionally, we have east-to-west steering winds which sets us up for pockets of rain pivoting off the ocean and coming ashore. As we continue through the weekend, mostly small rain bands will move by, from time to time. Since wind speeds are stronger during the day, those showers should tend to be more short-lived than those at night which may take longer to pass by.

The new week doesn’t show any signs of changes ahead. Instead, we may see even more rain coverage by Tuesday and Wednesday, following the passage of a weak disturbance from the Bahamas (early Monday). Sometimes, during these wet stretches, we must worry about the potential of street flooding. If the rain bands continue to remain scattered “with breaks” certain areas probably won’t be overcome by too much rain at once. Even though tropical moisture (and humidity) stubbornly holds on, it sure beats dealing with a real tropical system! We continue to monitor the tropics, especially now that we’re almost a full month into the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

