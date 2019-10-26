Soggy Weekend, Drier Work Week

Good morning South Florida! A tropical wave in our vicinity will keep a 50% chance of rain in for the forecast for today. Expect a soggy and breezy afternoon with winds up to 20 mph.
In Miami, expect a high of 88 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
In the tropics, Olga is no longer a tropical system. As if the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Pablo is near the Azores and still has 45 mph sustained winds. It’s moving toward the ESE at 9 mph. It will likely dissipate at the beginning of next week.
Expect a wet weekend, followed by drier conditions next week. We will have typical rain chances next week right around 20-30% into Halloween.
Have a great day South Florida!