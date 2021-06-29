We remain in a wet pattern at least through the weekend.

We will stay in a rainy pattern of above average rain chances through next Monday.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is following two waves in the Atlantic Basin. The first with only a 20% chance for development and the second with a 60% chance.

Models

These are the model runs of both systems. IF THEY DEVELOP, it appears they will follow the same path. A reminder at this point since nothing has formed, models offer only an educated guess. But we are in hurricane season so we should keep an eye on them just in case.