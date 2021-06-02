It is the rainy season after all, but our rain chances will remain a tad above what is typical this time of year.

There is some moisture at the surface by Eastern Cuba that will get nudged towards the Bahamas and South Florida on Thursday. The mix of daily heating and the infusion of tropical moisture will lead to a chance of scattered downpours. This wet stretch will last through Saturday.

7 Day Rain Chances

Typical Probabilities for the season range between 30% and 40%. We will be above that until Friday. Saturday should come down to average and drier by Sunday. Chances pick up again by next week.

Check of the Tropics

There are four tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. All have some rain to them but we are not expecting any to develop.

NEW PODCAST

This is our debut edition. We chat about weather, space, and all things science. Its quite the humble and nerdy podcast. In our first edition we chat with NWS Miami Meteorologist Robert Molleda who explains what the hurricane seasonal forecast tells us, and more importantly what it doesn’t. Please listen on Apple, Google, or Spotify.

We thank you grately.