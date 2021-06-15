Above are the rainfall totals for a period of 24 hrs ending Tuesday at 8 pm. Many areas had gusty winds and street flooding. This is all due to a disturbance sitting right across South Florida. It’s not forecast to leave the area thru Thursday.

Models call for another round of storms by Wednesday afternoon, focused across Broward Co. by mid afternoon. This could lead to more street flooding as rain comes down over saturated ground.

By 7 pm, the heavy rain slides South into Miami Dade. The model does not show the activity as strong as Broward County.

The moisture across South Florida stays thru Thursday, then drying out by Friday and Saturday before picking up by next week.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Bill in Northern Atlantic should dissolve on Wednesday. That leaves a broad low in the Gulf of Mexico being watched for development by the National Hurricane Center. It has a high chance for growth in red area over a period of 5 days. A tropical wave in the Far eastern Atlantic monitored for organization has been snuffed out by Saharan Dust.