A wet pattern will remain across the region thru Thursday. By then some Saharan Dust is forecast to move in drying out the atmosphere. This dust is an irritant however. Folks with respiratory issues should try an avoid too much exposure.

7 Day Rain Chances

We should remain soggy through Thursday. It begins to dry out for Friday and the weekend.

Active Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas. Tropical Storm Bill which should be a short-lived system moving away from the U.S., a disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico with a high chance for organization, and a weak wave in the Far Eastern Atlantic. We do not expect much from the Easterly Wave as Saharan Dust is forecast to snuff it out soon. The disturbance in the SW Gulf, even if no development, will drop plenty of rain across Coastal Mexico. In the long run, it could be a concern for TX and LA.