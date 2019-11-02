Soggy Conditions Return to South FL due to Front

Good morning South Florida! Today, expect a mostly dry afternoon with only a 20% chance of rain. Your highs will be above average around 89 degrees for Miami. Later tonight, clouds build and moisture increases due to a cold front over the state. This is why we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.
The cold front won’t be bringing us much in the way of cold air. We are just expecting a slight cooling to back to normal and average temperatures for this time of year. Showers stick around into the beginning of next week. Remember: tomorrow is daylight savings! Turn your clocks back one hour. We get an extra hour of sleep.
In the tropics, all is quiet.
Have a great day South Florida!