Everyone works hard for their money. Exactly, but you don’t have to break your back to eat like a millionaire.

Deco getting the scoop, on the most luxurious treats right here in SoFlo!

We all want to feel like a million bucks! And at Barton G’s we can feel just like that, with their exotic desserts!

Maximo Mele: “Barton G is a restaurant that prides themself in creating the ‘wow’ effect. Basically, when our food get to the table, all of our guests get fascinated with all the vehicles and the way that we serve our food.”

Mmm, what exactly can customers expect?

Maximo Mele: “Each dessert has its own theme. We have our Dollar-Dollar Bill, which is basically a gold brick made with this beautiful chocolate and dulce de leche. The Sabrina, the Barton Carnival carousel, you’re gonna have the biggest ice cream in Miami called, ‘Oops I Dropped My Ice Cream.’ This is about five pounds. And you’re going to have ‘The Crane,’ which is a super unique wrecking ball dessert.”

Holy smokes! This dessert definitely came in with a bang!

Maximo Mele: “People should come to see what real ‘wow’ means.”

Speaking of wow, we’re getting a taste of class over at Delilah.

Jack Zamore: “Delilah is our 1920’s supper club-inspired venue, right here in the heart of Brickell. So from the moment people walk in we want them transported back to that jazz age.”

From jazz to a luxurious ambiance, you’re a sip away from feeling like a millionaire!

Alejandro Sanchez: “The Millionaire martini is the most exclusive and elevated cocktail on the menu. This cocktail is a classic martini crafted with premium ingredients like the Belvedere 10, the Armand de Brignac champagne, Gold Brut, elevated with our millionaire twist, bumped with Kaluga Grand Cru caviar.”

Oooh la la, sounds delish. And customers can agree!

Customer: “The opulent combination of the caviar mixed with the ingredients of the martini, truly makes me feel like a millionaire.”

Now we hope you’re hungry because we’re rollin’ to Casa Sensei to check out a dish that’s worth the price!

Will Reyes: “Casa Sensei is a pan-Asian cuisine with a Latin twist.”

Now come on tell us! What’s the Million-Dollar Roll and why is it $50?

Will Reyes: “This roll features pan seared lobster, tenderness scallops, we wrap it in rice paper and we finish this up with pan-seared foie gras. And then we finish it up with our finest caviar drizzled with truffle oil.”

Mmm, It looks smokin’!

Will Reyes: “So this roll is one of our most luxurious rolls in the restaurant.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Barton G

1427 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 672-8881

bartong.com

Delilah

301 Brickell Key Dr.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 400-4657

delilahrestaurants.com

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd STE 101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 530-4176

casasensei.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.