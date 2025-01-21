Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to dry off after a soggy start to the work week. A weak front came through late Sunday, brought some showers across South Florida and then stalled to the south of the area by Monday. And due to its proximity to South Florida, the moisture got stuck over the area and caused a damp and dreary day on Monday. After widespread and steady rain across the region yesterday, South Florida should have some dry time today before rain chances change once again. And that lower rain chance (relative to yesterday) was evident this morning despite the thick and low cloud deck we woke up to. Some areas even saw some fog this morning!

Today will be an interesting day across South Florida. Even though we are not expecting to be as soggy as we were yesterday, there will still be the possibility of a few showers from time to time, especially across our coastal locations. And because South Florida will not see as much rain today, temperatures may actually reach the mid to low 70s today, unlike Monday where temperatures managed to reach the lower 70s for some. Unfortunately, the cloud cover is here to stick around as we will see limited sunshine again today. We can expect another dreary day. And it looks like the cloud cover will stick around for another few days.

After today, be sure to keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy because more rain is on the way. On Wednesday South Florida will see a better chance for showers once again as another Front pushes across the region. So similar to Monday, South Florida can expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers in the forecast. Wednesday will also bring cooler conditions as north winds return to the forecast and pick up speed! South Florida will continue on a temperature roller coaster ride because the return of ocean air on Thursday will help warm temperatures a few more degrees. A few showers will once again be possible. By the end of the week a reinforcing shot of cool air will bring more of a significant cooldown at the end of week and the weekend. And even better news is that we will finally begin to dry out for a few days. Not only will it be drier but we will also finally be a bit brighter with fewer clouds in the forecast. So how cold are we talking Friday & Saturday? It looks like this cold snap will bring 40s and 50s back into the forecast while afternoon temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

