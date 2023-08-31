The fabulous foods of Broward County have been on display all month, thanks to Dine Out Lauderdale. You can’t go wrong when you’re offering great deals on great meals. As a matter of fact, things can go so well, it makes perfect sense to loosen up those belts and keep it going.

Fort Lauderdale foodies, listen up. We’ve got something you have to hear.

Stacy Ritter: “I have a Deco Drive exclusive. You’re hearing it first right here: we are going to be extending Dine Out Lauderdale through the month of September, because it’s just been a huge hit.”

You know what this means, right? You have the chance to check out cool places you might have missed in August.

Like Pizzeria Magaddino, inside Gulf Stream Brewing.

Tom Magaddino: “We’re a scratch pizza shop. We do everything kinda like the old-fashioned way. We keep it very simple; we use seasonal vegetables. Everything is homemade, from sauce to sausages. It’s clean ingredients.”

The pizzeria’s Dine Out deal during September fills your belly and your mind.

Tom Magaddino: “So it starts with a six-course, small Italian menu, so we bring small plates to everybody, and then from there, we do a pizza class.”

You’ll be using what you learn here for a long time.

Tom Magaddino: “We teach you how to stretch, top, we do instructions for home pizza making.”

Of course, you get to chow down on your handiwork. The entire package will be hard to refuse.

Jordanna Egan: “I discovered through Dine Out Fort Lauderdale that they were doing these pizza classes, so we came tonight, and this is awesome. We love it.”

Miso Japanese Tapas is unlike any other place you’ll find in Dine Out Lauderdale.

Thuan Lam: “Miso Japanese Tapas is the only Japanese tapas restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.”

These small plates are packing big flavors.

Thuan Lam: “We take the Japanese ingredients and kind of put a little twist to everything that we do. Just kinda, like, be more modern, be out there, stand out from other places.”

Miso’s offering a unique dining experience throughout September. Everything’s up for grabs.

Thuan Lam: “So we’re offering the full menu for Dine Out, just ’cause we’re a Japanese Tapas [restaurant]. Everything’s small bites. So you come in, everything, your whole entire check, you get 15% off.”

You can dive into different sushi dishes, like the shrimp-driven Cali-co, or the She So Good, filled with yellowtail.

Squash blossom crab rangoon, Chap Chan with beef short ribs and a big bowl of ramen are also available.

They’re all favorites of Muscle Cat, Miso’s mascot. You’ll dig ’em, too.

Christina Mahadeo: “I’ve been back multiple times already, and I can’t wait to tell all my friends to come check it out.”

You have another month to discover the wonders of Dine Out Lauderdale.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dine Out Lauderdale

visitlauderdale.com/dineout

Pizzeria Magaddino

Gulf Stream Brewery

1105 NE 13th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-766-4842

pizzeriamagaddino.com

Miso Japanese Tapas

815 NE 2nd Ave., Suite 400

Fort Lauderdale FL 33304

954-530-3351

misojt.com/menu

