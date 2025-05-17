Rainy season has begun but you sure won’t know it given the ongoing dry weather pattern that will continue this weekend and likely into at least most of next week as rain chances stay very low.

With the sunshine and dry conditions, that will allow for the toasty temperatures to continue as a heat dome remains parked over the Gulf.

Expect highs this Saturday in the upper 80s to low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s given the high humidity. That will be paired with sunshine and a few clouds.

Beach weather looks great with warm water temperatures and a low rip current risk!

Sunday will basically be a copy-and-paste forecast with hot and sunny conditions.

Heading into next week, the only main change will be that it turns hotter, especially Wednesday and Thursday. That’s because an approaching front will cause winds to veer out of the southwest. Therefore, expect highs across mainland locations to top off into the mid 90s.

Feels-like temperatures will approach 100F as a result.

This potential front may cross through late next week, which could draw in a few showers but rain is not looking that likely at this time.