The heat is on, south Florida. While we expect scorching hot weather during the summer months, the current heat is exceptional. In Miami, we saw our high temperature soar to 95-degrees on Tuesday afternoon. That matched the hottest high of the year, so far (we also hit 95º on June 16th). The humidity has also been impressive and the heat index reading ranged from 101º in Ft. Lauderdale to 109º in Key West. The sweltering conditions are set to continue on Wednesday with nearly the same conditions.

The current pattern involves “weak winds” and a flow generally out of the south. Nosing-in from the Gulf of Mexico is stacked high pressure providing drier air. Remember all the heavy downpours and street flooding this past weekend and Monday? That was from tropical moisture that’s now well to our east. With little moisture to work from, Sea Breeze boundaries will just trigger minimal showers and storms through Wednesday. There are signs, though, that extra moisture could notch back into the area on Thursday afternoon with more numerous showers and storms. As for the hot temperatures, they’re likely to peak during the midweek with a slight decrease by the weekend. That means highs will settle back about 3 – 5 degrees, unfortunately nothing that will bring real relief.

We’ve been watching the long range forecast with special interest since next week involves the 4th of July holiday. Early model runs suggest a steamy day (Tuesday) with periods of rain and storms. Hopefully, the perceived activity will focus more during the day and less at night, when firework festivities are expected to light up the sky.

